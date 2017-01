Highest Resolution Digital Billboard In North America Spans Entire City Block In the Heart of Times Square

NEW YORK, NY — Spanning a full city block, the world’s largest and most technically advanced HD digital billboard has gone live in Times Square. The new billboard was built by Vornado Realty Trust as part of a redevelopment of the Marriott Marquis hotel’s facade and retail spaces.

Located at 1535 Broadway, between 45th and 46th Streets, the new sign is visible from virtually every vantage point in Times Square. The digital billboard’s massive size shatters previous records with more than 25,000 square feet of digital canvas. Vornado has selected Clear Channel Spectacolor as sales agent for the display.

The new display will provide significant reach for advertisers with more than 2 million impressions weekly (adults 18+) according to TAB ratings. Approximately 460,000 people visit Times Square daily, and nearly 500,000 vehicles pass through each week. And nearly 400,000 direct and indirect employees traverse the square on their commute.

The new billboard was built using Mitsubishi’s Diamond Vision display technology using a pixel density of 2,368 x 10,048, making it the highest resolution outdoor LED video display in the world of this size, dwarfing 4K ultra-high definition pixel density by 15 million pixels. In addition, Clear Channel’s HD digital billboard features the highest contrast LED display in the United States. The billboard has wide vertical viewing angles ensuring Times Square crowds have clear views of the display when close and in bright sunlight.

The sign has launched with content created by Universal Everything, an animation and motion graphics studio. Google will be the first advertiser with a campaign that will start on November 24 and will run through the New Year, according to the New York Times.

“Times Square now has North America’s biggest and most awe-inspiring digital screen, enabling Clear Channel’s marketing partners to stand out in an incredibly significant way in one of the world’s busiest shopping and tourist meccas,” said Harry Coghlan, president and general manager, Clear Channel Outdoor New York. “This innovative and thoroughly distinctive display establishes a new iconic landmark in Times Square while creating a powerful, value proposition for our advertisers.”