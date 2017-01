Nielsen and ShopperTrak Data Shows Mall Traffic at Upscale Shopping Centers Has Remained Stable for the Past Four Years

NEW YORK, NY — Shopping malls are alive and well, according to the latest mall traffic data released today by Adspace Networks, the largest digital out-of-home advertising network in the United States. The latest mall traffic data was announced as Adspace transitions its network metrics to Nielsen’s On Location to track monthly traffic trends for its nationwide digital mall network.

Despite all of the gains that online shopping has made over the last several years, consumers still want to visit retail locations because they crave physical places to congregate, connect, and engage with other people. Shopping centers are fulfilling a large part of that need, according to Nielsen’s 2014 State of the Shopping Center report.

Shopping malls are slowly evolving into centralized activity centers according to Nielsen. They have become highly integrated into the social fabric of the communities they serve and have become central gathering places for consumers. That’s great news for mall operators and for mall-based digital out-of-home ad networks like Adspace. ScreenMedia Daily’s reported on this trend last June in an article called: Shopping Malls Trump Online As Consumers Crave Engagement.

According to Adspace Networks, the move from ShopperTrak’s National Retail Traffic Index (NRTI) traffic data to Nielsen On Location allows for a more accurate evaluation of traffic projections for advertisers. When compared, the traffic figures reported by Nielsen closely align with those previously provided by ShopperTrak. Both sources support the position that total property traffic has been stable for the past four years, as seen in the graph below.

*Adspace Digital Mall Network traffic estimates incorporate data from and copyrighted by Nielsen Scarborough. Source: Nielsen

In order to calculate gross traffic estimates, Nielsen Scarborough’s reported unique monthly visitors are modeled using several factors from custom Nielsen research and other non-Nielsen sources. These factors include visit frequency and are based in part on in-person interviews conducted during an in-mall custom Nielsen study commissioned by Adspace. This type of mall level detail helps to more accurately project traffic for Adspace’s mall network footprint.

“Traffic figures reported by Nielsen will only include Adspace’s mall footprint,” said Paul Lindstrom, Nielsen’s SVP On Location Solutions. “This average mall level data will allow for a more accurate evaluation of the traffic projection in Adspace’s malls.”

“It is very clear that high-end malls are thriving and represent a very stable media environment from a traffic perspective,” said Bill Ketcham, Executive Vice President/CMO of Adspace. “The mall developers are doing a great job of adapting the experience in America’s best malls to exceed the evolving shopping and entertainment expectations of today’s consumer, and digital media is a big part of that.”