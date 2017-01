IAB’s DOOH Buyers Guide Offers Media and Brand Professionals Primer On Using DOOH Media

NEW YORK, NY — In the latest sign that DOOH media has reached a new milestone, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has released a Digital Out-of-Home Buyer’s Guide, aimed at helping marketers and agencies understand the opportunities the medium delivers for advertising campaigns.

The release of the IAB’s DOOH Buyer’s Guide is an acknowledgement that DOOH media has come of age, and marks a significant milestone for the medium in terms of exposure with media planners, brand strategists and the larger advertising ecosystem. The IAB’s membership is comprised of more than 650 media and technology companies that together represent 86% of the online ad space in the United States. More importantly, including DOOH media in the larger digital media mix will help move advertising dollars from online and mobile to digital out-of-home screens.

The IAB formed a Task Force to develop the Guide bringing together a group of IAB members that represent the out-of-home media space including Outfront Media, Intersection, Clear Channel Outdoor, Kinetic Worldwide, Havas Media, Magna Global, Vistar Media, Xaxis, and Nielsen.

According to the IAB, digital out-of-home advertising has become significant to brand marketers because the medium provides consumers with a combination of interactivity, social connectivity, and relevant local brand messaging in real-time, which together foster greater authenticity. DOOH media also matches innovations found on other digital platforms, including dynamic real-time content delivery and mobile geo-targeting—with the ability to reach consumers in ways other mediums simply cannot—as the medium is un-skippable.

Marketers that combine DOOH advertising with online and mobile reach on-the-go consumers through a triad of touch points unmatched by any other medium. Mike Gamaroff, Head of Innovation at Kinetic Worldwide and member of the IAB’s Digital Out-of-Home Task Force highlighted that point in a blog post. According to Gamaroff, digital out-of-home is starting to play a larger role in The Internet of Things (IoT) through Internet-enabled networks that intersect people’s daily routines.

For example, Intersection, a new company formed through the merger of Titan and Control Group, is currently rolling out LinkNYC on the streets of New York. LinkNYC will replace New York’s aging payphone infrastructure with a state-of-the-art communications network that will provide city residents and visitors with free public gigabit WiFi, access to communications, information and municipal services across the city. When completed LinkNYC will be one of the largest ad supported digital out-of-home media networks. The network is currently in beta with approximately 30 Links installed along Third Avenue between 14th Street and 51st Street. Up to 10,000 additional LinkNYC units should be rolled out across all five boroughs by 2019.

Outfront Media launched ON Smart Media last November that combines addressable digital out-of-home screens with cloud distribution and a unique app-driven infrastructure. The platform provides marketers with the precision of digital marketing and the impact of out-of-home media using a location-based mobile marketing solution powered by xAd. The platform is currently being used in the new 34th Street-Hudson Yards station in New York City.

The IAB’s Digital Out-of-Home Buyer’s Guide is available here for download.